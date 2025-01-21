AstaZero*, in collaboration with several partners, including Terranet AB and Trafikverket, is launching a new project aimed at significantly improving traffic safety for automated vehicles. The project, funded by Vinnova, Sweden’s innovation agency, will run from January 2025 to December 2025.

“The project involves several leading players in the automotive industry. It provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase how BlincVision makes a difference while contributing to the future of traffic safety together,” says Dan Wahrenberg, acting CEO of Terranet.

VERDAS 2 (Verification Methods for Robust Driver Assist System Performance 2) builds on the results of the successful research project VERDAS. With a focus on new accident scenarios, special attention is directed toward cyclists, a vulnerable group in traffic that requires extra protection.

Since May 2024, Terranet has been part of the VERDAS research project, which has contributed to developing new methods to test and improve the safety of driver assistance systems (ADAS). The project has provided valuable insights and will run until May 2025.

Euro NCAP, which sets safety classifications for cars in Europe, plans to introduce robustness testing methods for driver assistance systems starting in 2026. These tests aim to ensure that the systems function effectively in various traffic situations and under challenging conditions. Real-world traffic accident data analyses are being used to achieve these goals. By realistically recreating accident scenarios, the systems will become even better at handling complex traffic situations. VERDAS 2 not only helps meet these requirements but also contributes to developing new scenarios expected to become part of Euro NCAP’s testing methods by 2029.

Terranet’s participation in VERDAS 2 is part of the company’s long-term efforts to create safer roads and enhance the capability of driver assistance systems to save lives.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Wahrenberg, acting CEO

E-mail: dan.wahrenberg@terranet.se

* AstaZero, owned by RISE (Research Institutes of Sweden), is a test facility for traffic safety and automated vehicles. The facility offers research and development opportunities for safety systems and autonomous vehicle solutions.

** NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) is a collaboration between European countries, car manufacturers, and voluntary organizations. They have created a five-star safety rating system to help consumers and businesses choose safer vehicles.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet’s goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

