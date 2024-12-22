Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has announced a recall affecting approximately 700,000 vehicles due to an issue with the tire pressure monitoring light.

The recall targets specific models, including the 2024 Cybertruck, the 2017-2025 Model 3, and the 2020-2025 Model Y. The problem lies with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light, which may fail to stay illuminated between driving cycles, thereby not alerting the driver to low tire pressure.

This issue results in non-compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, concerning “Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems.”

To address the issue, Tesla has provided a complimentary over-the-air software update. Owners can expect to receive notification letters by mail on February 15, 2025.

This recall is not an isolated incident for Tesla. Reports indicate that the Cybertruck has already been subject to seven recalls this year alone. Notably, in October, Tesla recalled around 27,000 Cybertrucks due to a rearview camera defect that could heighten accident risk. Similarly, in July, the company recalled approximately 1.85 million vehicles due to a software glitch that could fail to detect an unlatched hood.

