TextMagic AS plans to publish results and reports on the following dates in 2025:

January 14, 2025 Sales Results – Q4 2024 February 25, 2025 Unaudited Interim Report – 12 months of 2024 March 25, 2025 Audited Annual Report 2024 April 8, 2025 Sales Results – Q1 2025 July 8, 2025 Sales Results – Q2 2025 August 12, 2025 Unaudited Interim Report – 6 months of 2025 October 7, 2025 Sales Results – Q3 2025

Further information:



Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

investor@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/