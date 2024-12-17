TextMagic AS plans to publish results and reports on the following dates in 2025:
|January 14, 2025
|Sales Results – Q4 2024
|February 25, 2025
|Unaudited Interim Report – 12 months of 2024
|March 25, 2025
|Audited Annual Report 2024
|April 8, 2025
|Sales Results – Q1 2025
|July 8, 2025
|Sales Results – Q2 2025
|August 12, 2025
|Unaudited Interim Report – 6 months of 2025
|October 7, 2025
|Sales Results – Q3 2025
Further information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/
