In the latest update released on January 24, 2025, Thailand’s central bank reports a minor decrease in the volume of USD currency swaps. The current indicator for these swaps has settled at $23.9 billion, down from the previous figure of $24.4 billion.

This decline comes amidst a broader context of global trade dynamics and shifting currency exchange strategies. The central bank’s maintenance of a robust currency swaps program demonstrates its ongoing commitment to managing currency liquidity and stabilizing the national economy.

While the decrease might be considered modest, it reflects a nuanced fluctuation in the approach towards international trade and currency management by the Thai banking authorities. Market analysts will be observing closely for any further developments in currency positioning and potential implications for trade and investment flows in the coming months.

