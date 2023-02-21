Efficient Production Prospects along with Booming Food & Beverage Industry is Garnering the Stretch Blow Molding Machines Market Growth. FMI taps an average CAGR of 3.4% for 2023 to 2033. The United States Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market thrives at an average CAGR of 3.0% while it is expected to reach at a value of US$ 286.0 million by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The stretch blow molding machines market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 3.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 1.2 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 871.9 million in 2023.

The rapidly increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to the growing number of young populations working in corporates fuels the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of new packaging products is also fueling the demand for stretch blow molding machines.

The consumption through pharmaceutical, automotive, and FMC sectors is rising as the effects of covid-19 diminish. Alongside, the vendors working on an efficient and faster molding method that promotes lower raw wastage are expanding the stretch blow molding machines market.

Asian economies with higher populations and increased verticals are garnering market growth during the forecast period.

The increased presence of small and medium-sized packaging solutions are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the stretch blow molding machines market.

Key Points

The United States market is likely to hold the biggest space in the stretch blow molding machines market in terms of market share. The market growth is attributed to the expanding packaged consumables and restoration of packaging growth. The rising demand for precision and accuracy in production of packaging products fuels the regional growth at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to hold a value of US$ 286.0 million by 2033. The Chinese stretch blow molding machines market is the region in the market with a CAGR of 3.7% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to the higher working population coupled with the increased FMCG brands. India is leading the market in terms of the CAGR with a CAGR of 4.4% while it expects to reach a value of US$ 107.2 million by 2033. The two-step segment is likely to thrive in the technology type category as it thrives on a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to factors like higher consumption and faster processing. The rotary segment is expected to top the orientation category with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by faster production.

Competitive Landscape

The key competitors are working on transforming the machine so that it can cater to the modern-day packaging style such as sustainable and green packaging.. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are: Pet All Manufacturing Inc, R&B Plastics Machinery, LLC, Zhejiang Huangyan Lingma Plastic Machinery, SIPA North America, Inc., Nissei asb company, Sidel, Jomar Corporation, Custom-Pak Inc and Tech-Long Inc.

Recent Market Developments

Jomar Corporation has introduced the IBM techniques with no scrap, no trimming, no waste, and lower requirement of auxiliary equipment.

SIPA North America, Inc has launched its stretch blow molding machine that produces preforms, bottles, moulds, and complete lines.

Key Segments

By Technology Type:

Single-step Based

Two-step Based

By Orientation Type:

Rotary Type Machine

Linear Type Machine

By End Use:

Food & Beverage Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

