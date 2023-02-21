A Fan Favorite, The Patty Melt is Available February 22

The Habit Burger Grill’s Limited-Time Offer Patty Melt Returns, Back By Consumer Demand! The Patty Melt is The Habit Burger Grill’s most popular limited-time offer and is available starting February 22 at participating locations. The Habit Patty Melt is handcrafted and made with artisan grilled corn rye bread, melted cheeses, and its signature chargrilled patties.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announced today the return of its fan favorite, the Patty Melt. Making its third appearance as a limited-time offer (LTO), the Patty Melt is The Habit Burger Grill’s most popular LTO, available February 22 at participating locations.

The Habit Patty Melt is handcrafted and made with artisan grilled corn rye bread, melted cheeses, and our signature chargrilled patties, elevating a comfort classic to the next level.

When Habit Burger’s Executive Chef Adam Baird first came up with the concept, he put an incredible amount of thought and testing into the Patty Melt, using the freshest ingredients.

“I wanted to deliver a handcrafted, elevated point of view on a classic patty melt… and there’s something about the flavor profile that has resonated with people,” Chef Adam Baird said. “The cascading caramelized onions, cheeses, and juicy chargrilled beef patties melt seamlessly together. Laying these elements between grilled corn rye bread to pack a zesty crunch offers an incredible combination of texture and flavor.”

After the first two limited-time releases of the Patty Melt, the sandwich immediately established itself as a fan favorite, often being repeatedly requested by loyal customers and fans of the brand.

“We knew the Patty Melt would be a hit but we had no idea the positive reaction we’d get,” said Executive Chef Adam Baird. “Quite literally, we now have a cult following of Patty Melt fans.”

Indeed, just a quick glance at The Habit Burger on Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok, you’ll find comments including:

Still no Patty Melt in sight. Why. WHY?

Dear Habit, PLEASE BRING BACK THE PATTY MELT!

#freethepattymelt #breakthechains

The Habit Burger Grill is California’s best-kept secret, named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality, served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make The Habit, a habit.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

