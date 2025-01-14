Just Released! Palmetto Publishing’s Inspirational Medical Memoir “The Gift to Heal, For the World to Hear”

Charleston, SC, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Dr. Chip, becoming a physician just wasn’t enough. Sure, he was helping people with his work, but he felt a lack of purpose in his life. Through an idiosyncratic and miraculous series of events, he was hurtled towards a group of people who shared the same passion, and his purpose was found.

Throughout this part self-reflective memoir, part innovator’s journey to help people hear, Dr. Chip deciphers the paths in his life that led him to his purpose in hopes others can discover their passions and pursue them relentlessly with courage.

The Gift to Heal, For the World to Hear is a memoir of my lifelong efforts to provide affordable hearing solutions, from hearing aids to cochlear implants, through innovation, education, capital enterprise, charitable missions, and political lobbying,” said Dr. Chip.

Innovators, ENTs, and those struggling with theism will relate to Dr. Chip’s medical stories, resonate with his deeply personal narrative, and learn how to listen for God’s voice in their own lives.

About the Author:

Born and raised on Isle of Hope in Savannah, Georgia, Dr. Manning Miles “Chip” Goldsmith is a retired neurotologist. He did his undergraduate, medical school, and residency training at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After his training he held a brief academic position at Johns Hopkins where he was an Assistant Professor and Chief of Head and Neck Surgery at the Loch Raven V.A. Hospital in Baltimore. After returning to his native Lowcountry, he decided to change career paths, leaving the field of head and neck cancer to pursue neurotology and co-founded the Georgia Ear Institute and The International Center for Otologic Training (ICOT) in Savannah.

