Meta Platforms Inc.’s new user-subscription and verification service could nudge profit higher, but its audience size “could be limited,” BofA analysts say.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stocks are tumbling. Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king. - February 21, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices trim year-to-date gain - February 21, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Here’s how many subscribers Meta could get through Meta Verified - February 21, 2023