Attendees of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival will no longer be required to show negative Covid-19 tests or proof of vaccination.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Drop Covid-19 Requirements - February 19, 2022
- Australian Dollar Outlook: External Factors Dominate AUD/USD, Will it Break Free? - February 18, 2022
- AUD/USD fails to hold above 0.7200 level again, focus on geopolitics and Q4 Aussie wage figures next week - February 18, 2022