Djokovic Disqualified From US Open

Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after a ball he aimlessly hit in despair accidentally hurt a lady line judge. The incident took place as he was trailing his Spanish opponent Pablo Carreno Busta 5-6 in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday. In the one set contested, Carreno Busta tried to play more aggressively against his higher-ranked opponent, and he had litt
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trying to Establish Support at .7275 – .7242 Retracement Zone - September 7, 2020
- AUD/USD: Buying opportunity at 7140 - September 7, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Stabilizes - September 7, 2020