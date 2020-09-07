Djokovic Disqualified From US Open

Top seed Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after a ball he aimlessly hit in despair accidentally hurt a lady line judge. The incident took place as he was trailing his Spanish opponent Pablo Carreno Busta 5-6 in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday. In the one set contested, Carreno Busta tried to play more aggressively against his higher-ranked opponent, and he had litt

Read Full Story