Drake and Kanye West seem to have ended their long-standing beef after the rappers shared photos of them posing together at an event held at the Canadian native’s home.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Drake, Kanye West Pose For Photos After Seemingly Squashing Beef - November 20, 2021
- Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett & Morgan Wallen To Headline Tortuga Music Festival 2022 - November 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Testing Major Trendline - November 20, 2021