Elton John, Katy Perry, Lizzo & Many More Join P&G And IHeartMedia’s ‘Can’t Cancel Pride 2022’

“Can’t Cancel Pride – Proud AND Together,” a fundraiser event for the LGBTQ+ community organized by Procter & Gamble and , will feature performances and appearances from some of the most influential voices in the community as well as the biggest names in culture and entertainment.
