The iconic Hollywood Bowl has revealed a star-studded lineup for its 100th season, which will feature performances from Diana Ross, Billie Eilish, The Roots, Duran Duran, Ricky Martin, Grace Jones and more.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Hollywood Bowl Reveals Star-Studded Lineup For 100th Season - February 19, 2022
- Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Drop Covid-19 Requirements - February 19, 2022
- Australian Dollar Outlook: External Factors Dominate AUD/USD, Will it Break Free? - February 18, 2022