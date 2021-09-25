Joan Jett And The Blackhearts Postpone 2021 Tour Dates Due To Covid Concerns

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts have announced that all their shows this year after a September 28 gig in New York have been postponed due to strict safety measures in place in the wake of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
