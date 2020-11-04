US presidential candidate Kanye West conceded defeat after failing to garner even 0.5 percent of the vote. “WELP KANYE 2024,” the rapper wrote on Twitter above a picture of him in the background of an electoral map in red and blue with an emoji of a dove. The man who managed to win just more than 60,000 votes nationally also declared his 2024 presidential ambition.
West contested the electio
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Kanye West Concedes Defeat In Presidential Election After Poor Performance - November 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Very Erratic - November 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to breakthrough descending triangle resistance - November 4, 2020