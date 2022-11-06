While announcing the dates for her 2023 Las Vegas Residency, joked about the eye twitching moment she experienced on the stage during her Las Vegas Play residency last week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Katy Perry Jokes About Eye Glitch While Announcing 2023 Dates For Las Vegas Residency - November 6, 2022
- Elvis Costello, John Legend & Christina Aguilera To Perform At 2022 Latin Grammys - November 5, 2022
- Australian Dollar Snubs Red Hot CPI that Puts the RBA on Notice. Where to for AUD/USD? - November 5, 2022
Discussion about this post