Country star has sold his master recordings catalog, including ten multi-platinum, platinum or gold certified studio albums and a greatest hits compilation, to Litmus Music, a recently founded music rights company based out of New York.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Keith Urban Sells Master Recordings Catalog To Litmus Music - December 19, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Sits on Support - December 19, 2022
- AUD/USD pares intraday gains amid a modest USD rebound, holds steady above 0.6700 - December 19, 2022