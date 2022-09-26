Maren Morris Doesn’t Feel ‘Comfortable’ Attending CMA Awards After Dispute With Brittany Aldean

In a recent interview with the , country star said she doesn’t “feel comfortable” attending the CMA Awards this fall due to an online dispute with .
