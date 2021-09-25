Mickey Guyton To Be Honored As 2021 CMT Breakout Artist Of The Year

Rising country star Mickey Guyton will be honored as the 2021 CMT Breakout Artist of the Year at the CMT Artists of the Year event to be held at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 13.
