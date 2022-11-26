A Senate antitrust panel will hold a hearing to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry after Ticketmaster’s problems in managing the sale of tickets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Senate Panel To Examine Lack Of Competition In Ticketing Industry After Taylor Swift Fiasco - November 26, 2022
- Metallica’s ‘Helping Hands’ Concert To Livestream On Paramount+ - November 25, 2022
- AUD/USD drops from weekly highs around 0.6780s, on mixed mood - November 25, 2022