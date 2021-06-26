Snoop Dogg, Al Green and Ice Cube are among several artists set to headline the upcoming Once Upon A Time in L.A. festival that is scheduled to take place at Banc of California Stadium on December 18, 2021.
Read Full Story
Snoop Dogg, Al Green, Ice Cube & More To Headline Once Upon A Time In L.A.
Snoop Dogg, Al Green and Ice Cube are among several artists set to headline the upcoming Once Upon A Time in L.A. festival that is scheduled to take place at Banc of California Stadium on December 18, 2021.