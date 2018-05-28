South Korean Boy Band BTS First K-pop Band To Top US Album Charts

South Korean boy band BTS created music history by becoming the first K-pop artists to top the US album charts with its latest effort, Love Yourself: Tear. The set topped the Billboard 200 music charts on Sunday with 135,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 24, pushing the previous weeks’ chart topper Post Malone to number 2, according to Nielsen Music. The Bill
