has broken an incredible record, becoming the first artist to log the top 10 songs on the Hot 100 chart in the 64-year history of survey.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: Bulls in control and eye break of key resistance - November 6, 2022
- Taylor Swift Exerts Historic Dominance Over Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 - November 6, 2022
- Katy Perry Jokes About Eye Glitch While Announcing 2023 Dates For Las Vegas Residency - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post