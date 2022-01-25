Taylor Swift Named First Record Store Day Global Ambassador

Taylor Swift has been named the first-ever Record Store Day global ambassador. Swift will serve as Record Store Day Ambassador for this year’s event on April 23, marking the 15th anniversary of the annual celebration.
