Pop superstar Taylor Swift has tied Lil Wayne for the second-most top 40 hits on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after “The Joker and the Queen,” her collab with Ed Sheeran, debuted at No. 21 on the chart.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Taylor Swift Ties Lil Wayne For Second-Most Top 40 Hits On Billboard Hot 100 - February 26, 2022
- John Mayer Postpones Shows After Testing Positive For Covid-19 Again - February 26, 2022
- Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Mark Lanegan Dead At 57 - February 25, 2022