Tina Turner, hailed as the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” has died at 83. Turne, who rose from humble beginnings and overcame a notoriously abusive marriage to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time, died at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion f
Read Full Story
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- Aaliyah, New Edition, Hall & Oates And More To Be Inducted Into National R&B Hall Of Fame - May 26, 2023
- AUD/USD eases from daily high after stronger US PCE Price Index, holds above 0.6500 - May 26, 2023
- ‘Power Our Planet: Live In Paris’ To Feature Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R. & More - May 26, 2023