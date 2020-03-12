Tom Hanks, Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter. Hanks and Wilson, both aged 63, are in Australia as he is shooting a movie on singer Elvis Presley. Hanks said both of them were tested for the virus after showing symptoms like body aches, chills and slight fevers.
