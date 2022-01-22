Whitesnake’s David Coverdale Sells Catalog To Round Hill Music

Whitesnake frontman and Deep Purple lead singer David Coverdale has sold his music publishing, master rights and master rights royalties to Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Ltd.
