Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will host a press conference on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania to announce a substantial grant program forthcoming for its member schools. The event will also be livestreamed on the TMCF YouTube channel.

Officials from TMCF, Lincoln University and the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) community will attend and have media availability. Representatives include:

● Dr. Harry L. Williams (president & CEO of TMCF)

● Aisha T. Brown (CFO and COO of TMCF)

● Dr. Brenda A. Allen (president of Lincoln University)

● Ted Colbert, III (TMCF Board of Directors vice chairman)

● Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. (president of Alabama State University)

For more information or to confirm attendance, email clara.stamps@tmcf.org.

Location

Vail Memorial Hall

1570 Baltimore Pike

Lincoln University, PA 19352

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, historically Black community colleges and predominantly Black institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.

CONTACT: Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 202-888-1648 clara.stamps@tmcf.org