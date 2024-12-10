Apranga Group plans to reach EUR 377 million turnover (including VAT) in 2025, or by 7% higher than expected the year 2024 turnover.

In 2025 Apranga Group plans to renovate or open 7-10 stores. The net investment is planned to be around EUR 7-10 million.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801