A prolonged slump in the company’s shares is causing pay for 2023 to be between 15% and 50% lower than the projected targets Amazon gave to employees, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Amazon’s corporate employees may pay the price of falling share prices, with reduced compensation - February 20, 2023
- : Already worth $19 billion, Ray Dalio will be paid ‘billions’ more after retiring from Bridgewater: report - February 20, 2023
- Market Extra: This simple contrarian stock strategy has had a blowout start. Don’t keep chasing it, warns Citi. - February 20, 2023