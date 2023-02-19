Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter Inc. has faced a growing list of claims that it hasn’t paid its bills as the social-media company aims to break even this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk’s Twitter faces lawsuits claiming nearly $14 million in unpaid bills - February 19, 2023
- : Why Botox and other cosmetic injections may be resilient against economic uncertainty - February 19, 2023
- Market Extra: Will recession slam the stock market? Here are 3 ‘landing’ scenarios as Fed keeps up the inflation fight. - February 19, 2023