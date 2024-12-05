DCG Brings Together the Industry’s Most Influential Guests to Its Private VIP Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, today announced that multi-platinum recording artists Third Eye Blind will perform at the company’s annual Saturday night party taking place on January 25th. The event is held during the National Auto Dealers Association (NADA) Show, the largest gathering for automotive industry stakeholders of the year. The private, invite-only VIP event will take place at The Misi, one of New Orleans’ hottest new riverfront venues.

Set in The Misi’s chic and contemporary atmosphere, the evening will blend New Orleans hospitality with an energetic celebration of the automotive industry. Guests will enjoy live music, New Orleans-inspired canapes, and cocktails inspired by the city’s rich culture. With an elevated dining experience, vibrant entertainment, and ample opportunities to connect with fellow industry leaders, the event is one of the most sought-after invites of the weekend.

“Since launching our NADA Saturday night party in 2019, our event has been the hottest ticket for industry professionals to gather, network and build important relationships,” said DCG President and CEO Dave Cantin. “We’re thrilled to welcome Third Eye Blind to this year’s event; their show will help stakeholders from across the automotive landscape come together to celebrate the world’s greatest, most resilient industry.”

Third Eye Blind helps DCG build upon its reputation as the premier private event during NADA. Previous special guests include Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard and Grant Cardone.

The Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ, anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are regularly cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com.

Media contact:

Katie Merx

kmerx@lambert.com

313.510.5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a8ec804-19dd-4d57-877d-73d00f716f88