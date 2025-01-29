Jeff Brown, Larry Gosnell & Lisa Landreth Join 13-Member Board of Community Blood Center

GREENVILLE, SC, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Blood Connection (TBC) today announced the appointment of Jeff Brown (President of the Greenville Drive), Larry Gosnell (Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Prisma Health) and Lisa Landreth (CFO at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Downtown) to its Board of Trustees. Brown, Gosnell and Landreth join 10 other board members in guiding TBC executives as they complete their mission to save lives by providing safe, adequate and cost-effective blood supplies to health care partners.

“We are beyond thankful for the advocacy and support Jeff, Larry, and Lisa have shown to TBC,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “These 3 members are an extraordinary asset to the Upstate of South Carolina and will be tremendous additions to our board. We are eager to embrace their knowledge to continue to innovate and grow into new communities while always showing our gratitude to our blood donors who allow us to complete our mission.”

As the sole provider of blood products to the Upstate of South Carolina and to 130+ healthcare partners across the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia, The Blood Connection believes that adequate blood supply for healthcare partners begins with a community understanding the need of their local hospital. Only 3% of those eligible to donate blood actual donate, meaning that without community blood centers like TBC, hospitals would not be able to give lifesaving blood products to patients. From treating babies in the NICU, trauma patients in the ER, patients battling cancer and so many more, The Blood Connection stands at the front line with healthcare partners to ensure blood products are always available.

By joining the TBC Board of Trustees, Brown, Gosnell and Landreth are committing to their community that they will stand up for a patients’ right to safe blood products.

The Blood Connection extends a warm welcome to Brown, Gosnell, and Landreth, and looks forward to their contributions in developing long-term strategic goals, strengthening community engagement and fostering increased support from community leaders.

Quotes:

“The Greenville Drive has served as our community’s “Front Porch” for 20 years as we strive, every day, to utilize Fluor Field to celebrate & highlight our community’s most important relationships and initiatives. And there’s no better example of our mission than our long-term relationship with The Blood Connection — the sole provider of blood products to Upstate hospitals” said Jeff Brown, President of the Greenville Drive. “I couldn’t be more proud to join The Blood Connection Board to further celebrate the impact The Blood Connection has on our community every day and help advance the organization’s incredible life-saving mission.”

“I am thrilled and honored to serve with the team at The Blood Connection,” said Larry Gosnell, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, Prisma Health. “The organization’s mission of saving lives and its emergency response preparedness has a tremendous impact on our communities. I look forward to serving this outstanding community organization.”

“I am thrilled to join such a dedicated team of lifesavers,” said Lisa Landreth, CFO at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Downtown. “The Blood Connection, for more than 60 years, continues to make a lasting impact on the communities they serve, and I’m enthusiastic to help further their impact as part of the Board.”

Background:

Jeff Brown is the President of the Greenville Drive – South Atlantic League affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and 2017 winner of the prestigious John H. Johnson President’s Award, presented by Minor League Baseball and given to the “total baseball franchise,” based on contributions to baseball in the community, promotion of the baseball industry, financial stability, and contributions to league stability. The Drive was recognized in 2020, 2023 and 2024 as the nation’s top High-A MiLB franchise. As a testament to the team’s excellence, eleven out of the last thirteen World Series winning teams featured at least one former Drive player on their roster. Prior to the Drive, Brown worked in various leadership and management positions at DDB Worldwide, part of the Omnicom Group, the largest and most awarded advertising agency group in the world, as well as at Whirlpool Corporation, the world’s largest appliance company. Brown lives in Greenville, South Carolina with his wife (Erin) and three kids (JD, Kate and Allie). He received his undergrad degree in Economics from Tufts University and MBA from Michigan State.

Larry Gosnell is Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Prisma Health. He joined Prisma Health in 2018 following the merger of Greenville Health System (GHS) and Palmetto Health. He is responsible for all corporate treasury functions, including investment management, debt management, banking operations and property and casualty insurance programs. Gosnell previously served as treasurer of GHS from 2003 to 2018. Prior to joining GHS in 2000, he worked in corporate finance and commercial banking roles. Gosnell is a member of the Healthcare Treasurer’s Roundtable and serves on the board of directors of Palmetto Hospital Trust, a SC hospital group insurance trust. He graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management and from the University of South Carolina with a master’s degree in business administration. He is a certified treasury professional. Gosnell and his wife, Victoria, reside in Greenville, SC with their two children, Emma and James.

Lisa Landreth serves as hospital CFO for Bon Secours Mercy Health’s Greenville market, where she oversees the finance and budget activities at St. Francis Downtown. She joined Bon Secours St. Francis in 2014 as the Administrative Director of Financial Planning & Analysis before moving to the CFO role in 2019. She has also served as Interim Market CFO for both the Greenville and Kentucky Markets. Prior to joining Bon Secours, Lisa worked at the Greenville Hospital System for 26 years in finance, analytics, and budget leadership roles. Lisa earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Furman University, an MBA from the University of Phoenix and is an HFMA Certified Healthcare Financial Professional. She has been married to Lee Landreth for 33 years and has one son, Jason Landreth.

###

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 130 hospitals and emergency partners within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

CONTACT: Ellen Kirtner The Blood Connection 9842221104 ekirtner@thebloodconnection.org