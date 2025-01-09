Columbus, OH, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blair Sharpe, Director at the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of Daniels BMW and MINI owned by Gary and John Daniels, to Sloane Automotive Group. The deal, facilitated by Sharpe, closed on December 9, 2024. Daniels BMW and MINI has since been rebranded as BMW of Allentown and MINI of Allentown. Both stores are situated at 4600 Crackersport Road, in Allentown PA.

The Daniels family opened for business in 1962 as a Cadillac franchise dealership. In 1974, the BMW franchise was awarded to the Daniels family. It then expanded to include a Certified Collision Center and in 2010 a MINI franchise.

After 50 years in business, the brothers Gary and John Daniels, decided to retire and sell their BMW and MINI dealerships to Sloane Automotive Group. Blair Sharpe stated, “I’ve known Gary for over 20 years and am thrilled to be able to help with the sale of his dealership.” Sharpe continued with, “Gary, John, and I started discussions about their retirement and the sale of the dealership about three years ago. Together we worked out a plan and found a great new buyer to take over.”

Gary and John Daniels credit their dedicated and talented team for being able to provide guests an exceptional customer service experience, while building a strong relationship in their community. “Our goal was to provide a luxury experience to every visitor in a comfortable and welcoming environment, accepting all visitors and clients are a part of our family,” stated Gary Daniels, President and Co-Owner of Daniels BMW and MINI.

The work that the Daniels family accomplished over the last 50 years is shown with the awards that were accumulated, including being a 12-time recipient of BMW’s highest achievement award, the BMW Center of Excellent Award. This award recognizes their commitment to providing the best customer experience in the nation in their state-of-the-art facility, which was reconstructed and enlarged back in 2005. Daniels MINI has also been named as MINI Dealer of the Year for Pennsylvania for 12 consecutive years along with receiving Customer Satisfaction Awards for 10 straight years.

After the purchase of Daniels BMW and MINI, Philadelphia based Sloane Automotive Group now owns nine dealerships in the Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas of Pennsylvania. In addition to BMW and MINI Sloane Automotive brands include Toyota, Honda, Audi, and Porsche. Sloane Automotive Group is a family owned and operated dealer group, founded by Robert Sloane, and has been serving the automotive sales and services needs of southeastern Pennsylvania since 1970.

