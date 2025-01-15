Early childhood education franchise honored by Entrepreneur, Franchise Business Review and Franchise Times

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Goddard School, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, has once again been recognized as one of the country’s top franchises in this year’s Entrepreneur Franchise 500® and Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises. Additionally, The Goddard School was the highest-ranking childcare and early childhood education provider in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400®. The Goddard School’s continued inclusion in these prestigious franchising rankings underscores the outstanding business opportunity it provides both current and prospective franchisees.

The Goddard School is ranked #55 in the 2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, 13 positions higher than its 2024 ranking, illustrating the brand’s continued strength and growth potential. In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Franchising is a long-term commitment, and this is the 27th consecutive year The Goddard School has been included in the Franchise 500, demonstrating the consistency and longevity of the brand. As a result, Entrepreneur inducted the company into its Franchise 500 Hall of Fame in 2023 and 2024. Also in 2024, Entrepreneur named The Goddard School a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners, a Top Franchise for Veterans and one of the Top 15 Franchises Shaping Children’s Futures.

Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises recognizes the best franchise opportunities based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. The Goddard School was among more than 350 franchise brands, representing over 34,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity. In addition to its Top 200 Franchises recognition, Franchise Business Review included The Goddard School in its 2024 lists of Top Franchises for Women, Top Franchises for Veterans and Most Profitable Franchises.

“The Goddard School’s consistent inclusion in the most respected franchise rankings is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our franchisees, their teams and Goddard Systems employees to provide an exceptional experience for the children and families we collectively serve,” said Dennis R. Maple, chairman and CEO of Goddard Systems, LLC, the manager of The Goddard School franchise system. “Our system continues to expand to meet the need for high-quality childcare and early childhood education across our country, and we are fueling that growth with both our existing franchisees and entrepreneurs as we seek to combine a rewarding business opportunity with the ability to make a true difference in local communities.”

For 37 years, The Goddard School’s proven franchise model has supported its franchisees with best-in-class operating standards, marketing, training, innovative educational programming and more. The more than 640 Goddard Schools nationwide care for and educate nearly 100,000 young children, providing a nurturing and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development. The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning™, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning features a cutting-edge curriculum developed by a diversely skilled group of educators, researchers, physicians and early childhood experts, as well as built-in assessment of academic and social-emotional progress and family communication via a proprietary app.

For more information about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com, and to learn about franchise opportunities, go to GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

###

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning™, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

CONTACT: Chas Kurtz Goddard Systems, LLC 267-964-6762 ckurtz@goddardsystems.com