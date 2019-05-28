【Success Entertainment Group International, Inc. (OCTQB:SEGN) Embarks on Series of Deal Road Shows Focusing on Know How Platform App】

Breaking News
TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (OTCQB: SEGN) The management team of Success Entertainment Group International, Inc., led by Mr. Steve Chen, attended several major deal road shows in New York during a trip taken between May 1st thru to May 3rd. The trip focused on introducing the “Know How” app platform launched on Android and IOS systems. Included in their busy schedule was a visit to J.P Morgan and Chase & Co. along with ten other mid-size to large investors. During the three days of events, not only did they obtain positive investment intentions from several participants, but they also talked about follow-up schedules for the same events that will take place in the United States, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Taipei in June and July.

About Success Entertainment Group International Inc.:
Success Entertainment Group International Inc. (OTCQB: SEGN), is an education + big database + video Sharing platform e-commerce based organization focusing on membership database platform buildup. Our company has been awarded operational IP rights by one of Asia’s prominent inspirational speakers, Steve Chen, through his fans global database. Over the years, Mr. Chen’s Company has accumulated enormous membership data streamlining through to e-commerce and video platforms in Asia, creating substantial revenue. Our strategies for the company is to acquire or partner with platforms alike, and apply the aforementioned fans databases, which spreads to the more than 100-million-person consumer population in Asia. Such revenue streams may contribute viable and steady growth to the Company.

IR Contact:
Success Entertainment Group International Inc.
www.segnusa.com
Email Contact: [email protected]
Telephone: +1(260) 490-9990

