TLC Groundbreaking Left to right are TLC CEO Sarah Crawford; SECU Foundation board members Ben McLawhorn, Brad McMillen, and Jennifer Haygood; SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson; and TLC Campaign Co-chair Charles Leffler.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A $1.5 million grant from SECU Foundation has helped the Tammy Lynn Memorial Foundation move forward with a multi-phase campus expansion of the Tammy Lynn Center (TLC), its Wake County hub for statewide operations. TLC provides diverse on-site and community-based programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including medical, residential, therapy, education, community living, and supportive services. A celebratory groundbreaking recently brought together donors, supporters, and volunteers to cheer TLC’s success and future growth.

“The Foundation’s grant to the Tammy Lynn Memorial Foundation signifies the funding support of SECU members who are truly committed to helping others and uplifting our communities through the incredible work of this organization,” said Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair. “With their strong board and staff leadership, TLC has demonstrated great agility in navigating over fifty years of organizational growth to continue providing families with access to their valuable programs and services. We are so pleased to further this organization’s vision of expanding its campus and reach in other areas of our state.”

The Tammy Lynn Center serves over 600 children and adults annually and impacts an additional 1,800 family members and caregivers. They also serve as a training site for nursing and social work students through area university and community college programs. The campus renovation and expansion will address aging facilities and strengthen TLC’s capacity to provide quality care through increased space and state-of-the-art technology.

“TLC is thrilled about our partnership with SECU Foundation,” said Sarah Crawford, Tammy Lynn Center CEO. “This transformational gift for our capital campaign is a huge step towards revitalizing and renovating our campus, ensuring that TLC is ready to meet the needs of our community today and for decades to come. In less than five years, the number of individuals we serve every year has doubled, and the need will only continue to grow. SECU Foundation is giving our region the gift of knowing that TLC will be ready to serve individuals of all abilities and their family members and continue to be a place where children and adults can learn, love, grow, and live their fullest life right here as active members of their community.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3c05061-b216-4612-8f9c-765162b11ba1