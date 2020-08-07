Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 1.5 Million Participants Worldwide Expected to Join August 8 Online Rally for Peace, Reconciliation and Mutual Prosperity

1.5 Million Participants Worldwide Expected to Join August 8 Online Rally for Peace, Reconciliation and Mutual Prosperity

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

World Leaders to point the way forward beyond global challenges, including Covid-19, race relations, environmental issues, and global economic downturn

Washington, DC, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Rally of Hope to use new technology to connect more than a million people around the world

 

When: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 9:00 PM Eastern (Korean time: Aug 9, 10:00 AM)

(In Chicago: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 8:00 p.m. (Central Daylight Time)

(In Los Angeles: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 6 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time)

 

What: World leaders join a virtual rally, with more than 1.5 million expected participants worldwide, to address global challenges such as COVID-19, environmental degradation, poverty, ethnic and racial discord, offering their vision and recommendations for a hopeful future for all people, as one universal family.

 

Who: The online One Million Rally of Hope, dedicated to the theme of “The Realization of a Heavenly Unified World of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values”, is sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation and allied groups.

 

Speakers: Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon; Hon. Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Hon. Brigi Rafini, Prime Minister of Niger; Hon. Chuichi Date, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan; as well as leaders from Oceania, Europe and South America.

 

UPF co-Founder Dr. Hak Ja Han will offer a special keynote message of hope to humanity.

 

Access: The full two hours and thirty minute program can be accessed internationally through Live Streaming at: https://www.worldsummit.or.kr/rally/index.php

 

Attachments

  • _ROH – Press advisory LM 080720 (1)
  • _ROH – Background Information (1) LM 080720 
CONTACT: Larry Moffitt
Universal Peace Federation USA
202-669-0387
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.