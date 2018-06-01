$1.96 Billion Unmanned Traffic Management Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Dublin, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Unmanned Traffic Management Market by End Use (Agriculture, Logistic, Surveillance), Solution (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The unmanned traffic management market is estimated to be USD 538.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,960.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.28% from 2018 to 2025.

The unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to witness strong growth over the next few decades on account of the increasing need for safe and efficient unmanned aircraft operations. The increasing adoption of unmanned aircraft in commercial applications is further expected to boost the market growth from 2018 to 2025.

Based on component, the services segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of UTM services in various application areas, such as weather, flight information, emergency response, network & connectivity, and communication.

Based on solution, the communication infrastructure segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the varied use of communication infrastructures, such as data link communication, wireless communication, drone-to-drone communication, and data exchange, for the safe operation of unmanned air vehicles.

Based on end-use, the surveillance & monitoring segment of the unmanned traffic management market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the deployment of UAVs for surveillance & monitoring.

Based on type, the persistent UTM segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the need for drones for commercial applications such as vehicle traffic monitoring.

North America is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. North America is a major hub for the commercial drone industry, and the increasing investments in the development of UTM solutions by government agencies and private players from the US and Canada are expected to boost the market growth from 2018 to 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Unmanned Traffic Management Market

4.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use

4.3 Unmanned Traffic Management Services Market, By Subtype

4.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution

4.5 Rest of the World Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region and Component

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Drones in Logistics & Transportation and Other Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Partnerships on Investment Between Government Agencies and Private Players

5.2.1.3 Requirement of UTM Solutions to Integrate Autonomous Aerial Vehicles Into Commercial Airspace

5.2.2 Challenges

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Drone Operations By Aviation Authorities

5.2.2.2 Costly and Time-Consuming Certification Process for Bvlos Operation

5.2.2.3 Vulnerability of UTM Software Modules

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nasa UTM Development & Implementation

6.3 FAA UTM Development & Implementation

6.4 Stages of UTM Research, Development, Testing, and Implementation

6.5 Technological Trends

6.5.1 Blockchain Technology to Protect Confidential Information

6.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Drones Monitoring, Controlling, & Tracking

6.5.3 Ads-B Enhance Control & Tracking of UAS

6.5.4 Internet of Things (IoT) for Drone Tracking

6.5.5 Automated Ground Control Stations

6.5.6 Augmented Reality

6.5.7 Cloud Computing-Based Analysis

6.6 Patent Analysis

7 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture & Forestry

7.3 Logistics & Transportation

7.4 Surveillance & Monitoring

7.5 Others

8 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Communication Infrastructure

8.3 Navigation Infrastructure

8.4 Surveillance Infrastructure

8.5 Others

9 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non Persistent UTM

9.3 Persistent UTM

10 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware Equipment

10.3 Software

10.4 Services

10.4.1 Security Services

10.4.2 Flight Services

10.4.3 Information Services

11 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments

12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

12.2.3 Expansions

12.2.4 Demonstrations

12.2.5 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Leonardo

13.2 Frequentis

13.3 Altitude Angel

13.4 Harris

13.5 Skyward IO

13.6 Lockheed Martin

13.7 Airmap

13.8 Nova Systems

13.9 Thales Group

13.10 Unifly

13.11 Rockwell Collins

13.12 Precisionhawk

13.13 DJI

13.14 Sensefly

13.15 Viasat

13.16 Analytical Graphics

13.17 Nokia

13.18 Other Companies (UTM Startup)

