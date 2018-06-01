Breaking News
$1.96 Billion Unmanned Traffic Management Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Dublin, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Unmanned Traffic Management Market by End Use (Agriculture, Logistic, Surveillance), Solution (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Type (Persistent, Non-Persistent), Region – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The unmanned traffic management market is estimated to be USD 538.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,960.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.28% from 2018 to 2025.

The unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to witness strong growth over the next few decades on account of the increasing need for safe and efficient unmanned aircraft operations. The increasing adoption of unmanned aircraft in commercial applications is further expected to boost the market growth from 2018 to 2025.

Based on component, the services segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of UTM services in various application areas, such as weather, flight information, emergency response, network & connectivity, and communication.

Based on solution, the communication infrastructure segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the varied use of communication infrastructures, such as data link communication, wireless communication, drone-to-drone communication, and data exchange, for the safe operation of unmanned air vehicles.

Based on end-use, the surveillance & monitoring segment of the unmanned traffic management market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the deployment of UAVs for surveillance & monitoring.

Based on type, the persistent UTM segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2018 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rise in the need for drones for commercial applications such as vehicle traffic monitoring.

North America is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market in 2018. North America is a major hub for the commercial drone industry, and the increasing investments in the development of UTM solutions by government agencies and private players from the US and Canada are expected to boost the market growth from 2018 to 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Unmanned Traffic Management Market
4.2 North America Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use
4.3 Unmanned Traffic Management Services Market, By Subtype
4.4 Europe Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution
4.5 Rest of the World Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region and Component

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Drones in Logistics & Transportation and Other Commercial Applications
5.2.1.2 Increasing Partnerships on Investment Between Government Agencies and Private Players
5.2.1.3 Requirement of UTM Solutions to Integrate Autonomous Aerial Vehicles Into Commercial Airspace
5.2.2 Challenges
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Drone Operations By Aviation Authorities
5.2.2.2 Costly and Time-Consuming Certification Process for Bvlos Operation
5.2.2.3 Vulnerability of UTM Software Modules

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Nasa UTM Development & Implementation
6.3 FAA UTM Development & Implementation
6.4 Stages of UTM Research, Development, Testing, and Implementation
6.5 Technological Trends
6.5.1 Blockchain Technology to Protect Confidential Information
6.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Drones Monitoring, Controlling, & Tracking
6.5.3 Ads-B Enhance Control & Tracking of UAS
6.5.4 Internet of Things (IoT) for Drone Tracking
6.5.5 Automated Ground Control Stations
6.5.6 Augmented Reality
6.5.7 Cloud Computing-Based Analysis
6.6 Patent Analysis

7 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By End-Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Agriculture & Forestry
7.3 Logistics & Transportation
7.4 Surveillance & Monitoring
7.5 Others

8 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Communication Infrastructure
8.3 Navigation Infrastructure
8.4 Surveillance Infrastructure
8.5 Others

9 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non Persistent UTM
9.3 Persistent UTM

10 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hardware Equipment
10.3 Software
10.4 Services
10.4.1 Security Services
10.4.2 Flight Services
10.4.3 Information Services

11 Unmanned Traffic Management Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 New Product Launches & Developments
12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations
12.2.3 Expansions
12.2.4 Demonstrations
12.2.5 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Leonardo
13.2 Frequentis
13.3 Altitude Angel
13.4 Harris
13.5 Skyward IO
13.6 Lockheed Martin
13.7 Airmap
13.8 Nova Systems
13.9 Thales Group
13.10 Unifly
13.11 Rockwell Collins
13.12 Precisionhawk
13.13 DJI
13.14 Sensefly
13.15 Viasat
13.16 Analytical Graphics
13.17 Nokia
13.18 Other Companies (UTM Startup)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/748xz3/1_96_billion?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Automotive, Military Unmanned Systems
