Craft Beer Fans Embark on a Taste Adventure with 10 Barrel’s Iconic IPAs Apocalypse, All Ways Down, and Cloud Mentality

Introducing 10 Barrel Brewing’s HopBurst IPA Family Featuring: Apocalypse, All Ways Down, and Cloud Mentality

BEND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 10 Barrel Brewing Co (“10 Barrel”), a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly unveils the reimagined HopBurst Family of IPAs. This launch heralds a new era for 10 Barrel, building on their success as the “Brewery of the Year” at the 2023 Oregon Beer Awards. The brewery has infused a renewed vibrancy into three of their flagship IPAs through an innovative hop-bursting technique, creating the HopBurst Family. This method involves the addition of amplified hops at a pivotal point in the brewing process, enhancing the flavor profile and aroma of these three classic brews including Apocalypse, All Ways Down, and Cloud Mentality.

Since its inception, 10 Barrel has continuously evolved, mirroring the dynamic spirit of Oregon’s craft beer scene. This evolution is epitomized in the HopBurst series, which offers a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. Each IPA in this series reflects 10 Barrel’s journey from a local craft beer favorite to a trendsetter in the competitive Pacific Northwest beer market.

Combining artistic expression with brewing artistry, 10 Barrel has collaborated with artist Kyle Sauter, renowned for his work with other local industry giants. Sauter’s custom artwork for the new HopBurst series encapsulates the essence of each IPA, elevating the visual and sensory experience for craft beer enthusiasts.

Brian Hughes, Marketing Director at 10 Barrel, shares his excitement: “The HopBurst Family is not just about a new aesthetic; it’s a move to highlight the unique qualities of our original IPAs – Apocalypse, All Ways Down, and Cloud Mentality. Each of these beers has a distinct character. Through this initiative, we aim to capture the essence of their unique flavors, aligning them with the evolving tastes of our loyal customers.”

The Trio:

Apocalypse : We took our West Coast IPA and loaded up the hops at the end of the brewing process for massive flavor and enhanced aromatics. This technique locks in notes of pine and citrus and leaves you with a bright golden appearance and medium body. It’s impossible to miss this recipe’s herbal, grapefruit, and stone fruit aromas. A flagship staple of the HopBurst lineup, this classic will keep you coming back for more. Hops: BRAVO • NORTHERN BREWER • CHINOOK • CASCADE • CENTENNIAL • AMARILLO

We took our West Coast IPA and loaded up the hops at the end of the brewing process for massive flavor and enhanced aromatics. This technique locks in notes of pine and citrus and leaves you with a bright golden appearance and medium body. It’s impossible to miss this recipe’s herbal, grapefruit, and stone fruit aromas. A flagship staple of the HopBurst lineup, this classic will keep you coming back for more. Hops: BRAVO • NORTHERN BREWER • CHINOOK • CASCADE • CENTENNIAL • AMARILLO All Ways Down: A Double IPA bursting with hops! This recipe began as a specialty brew with our friends at Rome Snowboards, inspired by the many Double IPAs found in their home state of Vermont. A fan-favorite from the start, this recipe brings citrus, cannabis and pine flavors with sweet aromas of pineapple and mango. Watch out for that higher ABV, this Double packs a punch! Hops: EL DORADO • BRAVO • SIMCOE • MOSAIC • AZACCA

A Double IPA bursting with hops! This recipe began as a specialty brew with our friends at Rome Snowboards, inspired by the many Double IPAs found in their home state of Vermont. A fan-favorite from the start, this recipe brings citrus, cannabis and pine flavors with sweet aromas of pineapple and mango. Watch out for that higher ABV, this Double packs a punch! Hops: EL DORADO • BRAVO • SIMCOE • MOSAIC • AZACCA Cloud Mentality : We tossed a truckload of hops into our Hazy IPA at the end of its brewing process, causing an explosion of flavor and aromatics. This technique traps all the juicy, tropical notes while maintaining a balanced taste and keeping the bitterness in check. In the end, Cloud Mentality comes with a sweet stone fruit finish and aromas of citrus and tropical fruit. Hops: STRATA • EL DORADO • SIMCOE HOPS

The HopBurst IPA Trio is currently sold in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California at select retailers. With the acquisition by Tilray Brands, the brewery is poised to introduce its unique flavors to beer lovers across new states, broadening its horizons and inviting new audiences to experience the magic of Oregon’s craft beer. Learn more about the brand’s new brews at https://10barrel.com/beers.

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit www.10barrel.com and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Media Contacts:

WH PR Agency: Mike Misselwitz, PR Account Manager, michaelm@wh1969.com

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14640867-ace2-4284-b988-27555efb5c0d