10 Best Online Casinos in Australia: List of Real Money Pokies Sites Rated By Users and Popularity

Sydney, Australia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AltCasino has posted an in-depth review on the most popular online pokies and casinos.

There are currently over 27 online casinos and pokies available in Australia, and we have reviewed them to find the most popular sites with the best user experience. In this guide you’ll learn about the top Australian online pokies in a variety of categories.

Here are the best online pokies in 2021 overall:

Joe Fortune : Most visited site by total users (586,000 users in March 2021) PlayAMO : Most popular new site (created in 2020 and 218,000 visitors in March 2021) Aussie Play : Largest number of pokies available Ignition : Popular for live casino games NicPokies : Fastest payout options WooCasino : Voted best customer service RedDog : Popular for BTC payments

Benchmarks for Online Casinos in Australia

For this review we consider many factors when researching online casinos and sorting our top picks. The higher a site scores in the below benchmarks the more it has a chance of being crowned the title of #1 online casino in Australia:

Visitors – We used tools like Alexa.com, SimilarWeb, and BuzzSumo to see how many users the online casinos had.

– We used tools like Alexa.com, SimilarWeb, and BuzzSumo to see how many users the online casinos had. Provably fair – Sites must be transparent about how their odds work and be tested by independent gaming labs

– Sites must be transparent about how their odds work and be tested by independent gaming labs Reputation and user reviews – Site must be well received on forums like reddit and review aggregators like Trustpilot

Site must be well received on forums like reddit and review aggregators like Trustpilot Safety and security – The online casino must use SSL encryption and protect users information to score well in this benchmark

The online casino must use SSL encryption and protect users information to score well in this benchmark Fast and easy payouts – To score well a casino must have low minimum withdrawals, low wagering requirements for bonuses, and same-day payouts

To score well a casino must have low minimum withdrawals, low wagering requirements for bonuses, and same-day payouts UX and Web Design – Does the site look like it hasn’t been updated since 1996? If so it is getting a low score in this category.

Does the site look like it hasn’t been updated since 1996? If so it is getting a low score in this category. Mobile and tablet accessibility – The site must work well on mobile devices to score well here

The site must work well on mobile devices to score well here Bonuses – The bigger the better, with fair and transparent wagering requirements

The bigger the better, with fair and transparent wagering requirements Number of games and software providers – We’ll take an online casino with 7000 games over one with 30 games any day

We’ll take an online casino with 7000 games over one with 30 games any day Customer service quality – The live chat must be real and not leave us in a 1 hour queue to score well here

In the end we chose the top Australian casino sites that scored highest in all of these features. Below we review the top 10 online pokies in detail.

The Top Online Pokies and Casinos in Australia:

1. Joe Fortune – 2021’s Most Visited Online Casino in Australia

Joe Fortune ranked #1 for its admirable balance of games, friendly user policies, customer service, and of course the competitive perks.

With four different suppliers of games, you have hundreds of slot game options to choose from, including popular titles like Cleopatra’s Gold, Game of Thrones 15-Line, Gangster’s Slot, and Bewitched. You can search for a game or choose your favorite in the lobby.

The VIP program gives you some extra perks, such as the ability to redeem loyalty points as cash, and the amount of cashback you can get on losses. On the other hand, the $5,000 welcome bonus (over your first nine deposits) is competitive.

Players also get a 200 percent bonus on the first deposit, up to $1,000 in bonus money, and a 100 percent bonus on the next eight deposits, up to $500. The $5000-7,500 welcome bonus is also hard to ignore, and at a higher level than most of the competition. A total of 50x your deposit and bonus amount is the required rollover before you are allowed to withdraw the bonus amount or any winnings. It is important to remember that not all games contribute fully to the wagering requirement.

Customer service also extends to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as the more traditional phone number, email, and live chat option. For its excellent customer service, variety of games, and decent bonuses Joe Fortune gets our number one spot.

Overview:

High welcome bonus

200 percent bonus on first deposit

Transparent customer service

Only available in Australia

2. PlayAMO – Best New Online Casino Australia

PlayAMO is determined to give you the safe casino experience, with no worries, and full assurance of guarded fortunes and encryption technology. The site also maintains deposits in a different bank account for its users, for extra security – even in the event of total financial disaster.

Of course, with a $7,500 free bonus and 100 zero wager spins, it’s hard to imagine PlayAMO urging conservative gameplay. They pour on the enticements, with bonus calendar perks to check daily, a VIP Circle of the Elite club for earning points and getting faster payouts, higher withdrawal limits, and unlocking no-maximum bets.

Though a new company, with 2,000 games, will make you feel like you’re in good hands.

Overview:

Highest Bonus

More secure online protection

2000 games

Not as well connected as competitors for banking options

3. Aussie Play – Best Game Variety

Aussie Play offers a fun layout which is the site’s best feature, along with a Zazu and Cat character that welcomes you to the experience. You can expect hundreds of games and a 250 percent pokies bonus on your first five deposits, as well as 75 free spins.

Customer support ranks high with telephone, live chat, and email options, as well as ease of use when it comes to making deposits and making withdrawals.

Overview:

Easy three step sign up

Generous 250 percent pokies bonus on deposits

Well connected, working with multiple financial options

Average mobile site

Not as many games as competitors

4. Ignition – Best for Poker and Live Table Games

Ignition announces confidently that one million dollars is a typical payout, and while that might be unlikely, a $3,000 welcome bonus is definitely something to get excited about. With trendy casino games like Mystic Wolf, A Night with Cleo and Golden Gorilla, to even progressive jackpot games like CyberPunk City and Let ‘Em Ride, Ignition is all about fun.

Even better, the site offers Bitcoin-only promotions like a $1,000 match on every deposit, random deposit bonuses in their inbox, no-strings-attached gifts, and of course, the big Welcome Bonus which is better than average, even among pokies sites.

Overview:

Faster bitcoin payouts

150 percent higher bonus with Bitcoin

Gifts just for playing

5. NicPokies – Fastest and Easiest Pokie Pay Options

Casinonic is the online pokies site for winners, in their own words. With over 1,500 slot games and more added frequently, the site has a nice selection for newcomers. No download is required and all games work on mobile or desktop, including titles like Elvis Frog, 20 Super Stars, VIP Filthy Riches, Journey Flirt, and Captain Candy.

The site also offers newcomers special deals like a $1,200 deposit bonus on the first five consecutive deposits. Casinonic also offers a VIP bonus for over a $1000 deposit. One of the site’s best features is its “instantaneous transactions”, therefore eliminating the wait time for deposits.

Overview:

Long list of games

Generous bonuses

$5000 welcome bonus

No telephone customer support

6. WooCasino – Most Pokie Slot Games

WooCasino dates back to 2016 and it offers instant play pokies on almost any browser. The welcome offer ($1000) and VIP club also offer perks to returning users, such as 40 percent cashback, regular player bonuses and deals of the day, and a personal account manager, which is a nice customer service perk.

Besides the account manager feature, you can also expect email support, live chat, and telephone customer service, making WooCasino stand out as one of the most responsive and helpful pokies sites around.

The wagering requirement for bonuses is 60 times the bonus amount, which

Overview:

Lots of minor bonuses

Personal account manager and high-rated customer support

Reputable company

7. Red Dog Casino – Best Free Pokies and Practice Play

Red Dog Casino starts off with a howling offer – 225 percent bonus and 20 percent extra for BTC or Neosurf deposits. You can enter the code and redeem the offer in the Cashier and Bonuses section. As soon as you make a deposit you can grab the offer with a maximum cash out of 30 times the deposit.

The site also offers no-deposit bonuses in return for registration and free spins for new games. With popular slot games like Mermaid’s Pearls, Bigshot, Jackpot Pinatas, and 777, the site keeps slot gaming fun and easy to learn. Customers can expect 24/7 accessibility, via email, or live chat, or phone. The site also scores well for delivering fast payments.

Best of all, you can play for free until you’re ready to bet money.

Overview:

Play for free option

One of the best mobile sites

Low fees for cash payouts

Fairly new casino site

8. Cobra Casino – Best VIP Program of Any Australian Online Casino

Cobra Casino welcomes in new players with generous offers, like 100 percent deposit bonuses plus 250 free spins. But one of the best reasons to sign up is the $500 bonus.

There’s also a VIP program that lets you earn points for loyalty by advancing to four levels, and getting more perks – such as cashback, free spins, and bonus credits. The site accepts BTCs and offers a huge selection of money slots, such as Book of Cobra, St. Patrick’s Treasures, Rich Wilde and the Book of the Dead, Deep Sea, and Rome The Golden Age. The

Overview:

High count of slot games

Easy to sign up and use bonuses

Attractive VIP program

Not an impressive mobile app

9. Intertops

Intertops has got some serious street credibility, dating back to 1996 and yet still staying competitive. They’re certainly not coasting with deals like monthly free spins, a 100 percent new player bonus for first deposits, daily doubt bonus and free spin in one, and other daily specials like free-roll tournaments.

Top games like 20,000 Leagues and Cash Caboose are reliable, but the site also adds new games all the time, like Hurdy Gurdy and Jonah Hammer. You can also earn rewards and turn them into credits later.

10. Pokies Parlour

Pokies Parlour has over 2,000 slot games as well as jackpot games, and frequently added games, even beyond the competitive. Players can always expect something new from Pokies Parlour, including the likes of Farm Ville, Kawaii Kitty, Greedy Goblins, Good Girl Bad Girl, and

Max Quest: Wrath of Ra.

The perks of Pokies Parlour are formidable – weekly promotions with free spins on top slot games, $500 is bonuses on certain days, and a VIP program that lets you advance in tiers, and earn points for wagering as little as $10. Convert loyalty points into real money at a fair rate of $1 for 100 points.

Overview:

High number of slot games

VIP program with levels and low wagering costs

The most crypto options available

No telephone customer service

Best Online Pokies Australia FAQ

Do you have questions about how pokies work? Here are some of the most frequently asked and answered questions.

Can You Play Online Pokies in Australia?

We are located in Australia and verified each of the above websites was accessible for real money play. The Interactive Gambling Act of 2001 (with amendments in 2016 and 2017) did pass stricter laws when it comes to gambling and poker in Australia. However, these new laws mainly affected online casino providers, not the individual who enjoyed online gambling.

You can still play online pokies in Australia and you don’t even have to pay tax on any winnings, since this remains the responsibility of the provider. Be sure to check your local laws as it varies by region and these laws may change over time.

What Are the Types of Pokies Online

There might be upwards of 7,000 pokies online, depending on who you ask. However, slot games or “pokies” are not the same thing as table games or live card games, which are also commonly offered by casinos. Slot machines are easier to play and usually entice new players with free bonus gifts.

How to Play Online Pokies in Australia?

All that’s required to start playing pokies online is a computer or mobile phone, since most modern devices can easily connect you to the provider of your choice.

Do You Have to Play Pokies for Real Money?

Initially, many of these pokies are free. If you can load the site and play without downloading anything or even signing up, you don’t have to worry about spending real money. You can play free pokies for practice to your heart’s content.

However, once you decide that your gaming is good, you might want to start betting real money to win real money. From there, you can choose how much you bet and how many paylines toy play.

Is There a Welcome Bonus on Online Pokies?

Most sites offer a welcome bonus that is given along with a deposit of your own money. Some sites like Jackpot Jill and Joe Fortune offer higher welcome bonuses for their new players.

What Is a Random Numbers Generator and How Is It Used?

RNGs are computer applications that select random numbers. These programs can generate game numbers with just an algorithm and seed number, with no need for extra customized data. These programs are necessary in the absence of a human dealer, or for automated slot machines.

While in theory RNGs could be manipulated, trustworthy online casinos know playing fair makes more money and leads to more business. No wonder then many casinos arrange for third-party testing of their software, to put their players’ minds at ease.

Can You Actually Win Money on Online Pokies?

After reading our casino reviews and actually playing the online pokie games for yourself, you will finally see what all the hubbub is about.

Contrary to what you’ve heard Australian online pokies are still completely legal to the player and some of the progressive jackpot pokies we saw were paying thousands. According to one of our reviewed sites, millions are paid in jackpot pokies every month.

If you have change to spare and want to garner some Bitcoin currency for that matter, why not go try your luck with a free casino bonus spin? Pokie sites have low deposits to get started and feature some of the most addictive games. Give it a spin and let’s see if you can match and win tonight!

Please remember underage gambling is an offence, all pokies sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online casinos are available and legal where you live.