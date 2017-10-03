10-DAY DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Forterra, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a securities class action lawsuit against Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FRTA). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Forterra shares pursuant and/or traceable to its October 21, 2016 initial public offering (“IPO”), are encouraged to contact the Firm before October 13, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Forterra shares in connection with the IPO, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at [email protected]

There has been no class certification in this case yet, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, the Registration Statement which Forterra used to conduct its IPO contained false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that organic sales in the Company’s Drainage and Water segments declined significantly; that Forterra was experiencing increased pricing pressure due to competition and continued softness in its concrete and steel pipe business; that the Company had been losing business in its important pipe and precast business, due in large part to operational problems at its production plants; and that Forterra had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls that prevented it from accurately reporting and forecasting its financial results. Since the IPO, Forterra’s stock price dropped about 75%, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

