Breaking News
Home / Top News / 10 Life-Saving Addiction Programs in Kentucky

10 Life-Saving Addiction Programs in Kentucky

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Local organizations recognized nationally for innovative responses to the opioid epidemic

Louisville, KY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the Kentucky Innovations to Address Addiction report, identifying and honoring 10 innovative programs that address addiction, provide support for families and communities, and stem the opioid crisis.

“Kentucky is facing a serious addiction problem, yet innovators are tackling it with compassion and creativity,” says Jessica Hulsey, founder of Addiction Policy Forum. “The Kentucky Innovations to Address Addiction showcases unique, life-saving programs making a real impact to people struggling with addiction in Kentucky.” 

Every day in Kentucky, four loved ones die from a preventable, treatable disease: addiction. In 2017, 1,566 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose, the fourth highest overdose rate in the country, but innovators are creating new approaches that are turning the tide on addiction and offering hope. Addiction Policy Forum highlights 10 ground-breaking programs in the new report, Kentucky Innovations to Address Addiction, released on November 6, 2019 in the Oak Room at Churchill Downs from 12:00-2:00pm. Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, John Tilley, will deliver the keynote address.

“This crisis demands urgency and innovation,” says Secretary Tilley. “It demands the best we all have to give; that we set aside pre-conceived notions and personal biases to advocate and implement what works to save lives. Working together we’ve proven these best practices and strategies do just that—save lives and provide paths for recovery.”  

Featured programs include: BOAT (Bullitt Opioid Addiction Team) – Shepherdsville;  Courtrooms to Classrooms – Rowan County;  DV8 Kitchen – Lexington; Freedom House – Louisville; HEART (Heroin Expedited Addiction Recovery Treatment) – Covington; Kenton County Detention Center Substance Abuse Program – Covington; Kentucky START – Frankfort; Operation UNITE – London; Voices of Hope – Lexington;  YPR (Young People in Recovery) – Louisville.

“These effective programs, and the inspiring people behind them, are doing nothing short of changing the way society responds to addiction,” says Kimberly Lohman Clapp, Executive Vice President of Community Engagement at Addiction Policy Forum and host of the awards event. “Whether it is opioids, meth, fentanyl, or alcohol, the substances we misuse will keep coming at us. Finding the root of why we become addicted and the pathways to becoming healthy again, is mission critical.” 

# # #

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Bethesda, MD with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

 

CONTACT: Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
[email protected]

Kelsey Trotter
Addiction Policy Forum
2244656992
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.