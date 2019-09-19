100% Recyclable EcoTect Proves its Versatility on Landa S10 Nanographic Printing® Press and Highcon Beam Cutting System at Virtual Packaging

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, today announced further digital capabilities for EcoTect packaging board, a 100% recycled paperboard, utilized in folding carton applications. Virtual Packaging of Grapevine, Texas, converted EcoTect into a custom gift box using their new all-digital Landa S10 Nanographic Printing® Press and Highcon Beam cutting system. The all-digital workflow showcased EcoTect’s versatility as a folding carton substrate that converters can rely on for multiple print technologies.

“We’re thrilled to bring a natural-looking, 100% recycled paperboard option to our customers,” said Jordan Patterson, director of administration at Virtual Packaging. “Sonoco’s EcoTect folding carton offering performed extremely well during testing and will become part of our future options provided to customers.”

Made from 100% recycled fibers, and completely recyclable, EcoTect is the sustainable choice for presenting your premium product. EcoTect conveys a distinctive natural look and feel that will allow your organic and natural brand to resonate with consumers. Learn more by visiting www.sonoco.com/ecotect/eyetrack.

See EcoTect packaging board in action as part of Sonoco’s EnviroSense™ suite of sustainable products at the upcoming PACK EXPO, September 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Sonoco is located at Booth #LS-6106. Virtual Packaging can be found at booth #US-7862.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2019 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

About Virtual Packaging

Virtual Packaging is a Grapevine, Texas-based packaging business engaged in multiple formats such as bags, pouches, shrink sleeves, labels, folding cartons, corrugated boxes, and display pieces with industry leading turn-around times. Virtual Packaging works with businesses – from start-ups to many Fortune 500 companies – in almost every consumer packaged goods industry. Now offering small to mid-sized production runs of folding carton, label, POS/POP display, and flat sheet print materials. Virtual Packaging utilizes digital print in all segments of the company allowing proof and production turn times not yet seen in the industry.