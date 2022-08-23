10,000 Amazingly Cute, Waffle-Loving Hamsters Need A Home — Get Yours Now And Play The Amazing Hamster Jamz Game For Free!

Minden, Nevada, United States, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Don’t Even Think About It. Claim Your FREE Hamster Jamz NFT!

Friday, August 26th, 2022, at 8 am EST – save the date to mint your 100% free NFT and get a chance of winning a valuable Faded Arcade NFT.

After minting, you can play Hamster Jamz any time for free with your NFT. To do so, simply keep your Hamster Jamz NFT in your Crypto wallet, as your NFT will act as your game pass for access.

While minting is available on August 26th, you can still connect your digital wallet to the Hamster Jamz platform today. You can do so either by scanning the QR code using your Wallet app or choosing the desktop version of your preferred wallet.

Hamster Jamz is an NFT and a game released under Faded Arcade. It’s a fun, fast-paced, and retro-style platformer game where you play as the hero ‘Waffles McFluffybutt’ in a dangerous quest for all things wafflicious.

It offers fair minting, no whitelisting required, and no minimum to mint. Having said that, you’ll get your first NFT 100% free and invest in more for just 0.01 ETH each.

A quick sneak peek into the game: Hamsters love waffles and hate hungry wolves, spikey cactuses, marauding aliens, and spooky ghosts.

Make sure to claim your position at the top of the Hamster Jamz leaderboard to win awesome merch, and prizes.

Suppose you are one of 10 lucky Hamster Jamz minters who minted during the first 24hrs to win a valuable Faded Arcade NFT. In that case, you’ll get benefits like:

10% profit pool rewards from the game studio

Multiple income streams

Voting rights on a gaming studio

Access to 10 ready games in its Pixelverse

We are also giving away another 10 Faded Arcade NFTs during our premint contest. Follow Faded Arcade on Twitter not to miss out on any contest news and game updates.

Learn more: HamsterJamz.com ; Twitter: @fadedarcadenft.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.publishedpr.com/news/10-000-amazingly-cute-waffle-loving-hamsters-need-a-home-get-yours-now-and-play-the-amazing-hamster-jamz-game-for-free/9258795

CONTACT: Full Name : Jeremy Gislason Company : SureFireWealth Inc Phone Number : 6125901467 Website : https://www.hamsterjamz.com Email : support@surefirewealth.com