10x Genomics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its public offering of 4,600,000 shares of its Class A common stock, which included the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 600,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $110.00 per share. Including the option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering were $506 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares were offered by the Company.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as lead joint book-running managers for the offering.  Stifel and William Blair acted as co-managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and became effective on September 10, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]  and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Contacts
Investors:
[email protected]

Media:
[email protected]

