$11.6 Billion Application Platform Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Dublin, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Application Platform Market by Software (App Platform & Transaction Processing Monitor), Service (Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance, & Managed), Deployment (aPaaS & On-Premises), Organization Size, & Region – Global Forecast to 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global application platform market size is expected to grow from USD 8.99 billion in 2018 to USD 11.69 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The factors such as the rising importance of DevOps and Application Platform-as-Service (aPaaS) is driving the growth of the application platform market. However, competition from open-source alternatives is restraining the application platform market growth.

The aPaaS segment is active, competitive, and rapidly growing, which is said to be gaining traction. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. aPaaS is also called as the third-party provider-managed platform and is majorly offered as cloud services. This segment offers a development and deployment environment for application platform services. Moreover, aPaaS delivers fast, secure, and business-critical enterprise applications with a low Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and upfront cost. aPaaS also manages the complete life cycle of application platforms, starting from building, testing, deploying, and managing to updating.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the application platform market during the forecast period. With regards to the emergence of trending technologies, such as Software-as-Service (SaaS)-based applications, cloud computing, big data, DevOps, and enterprise mobility, users and enterprises have been urged to adopt much more sophisticated and reliable application platform software and associated services. This adoption is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the application platform market in North America.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth and projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global application platform market during the forecast period. The region has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has been a lucrative market for application platform software and associated services. Owing to the rapid growth of web and mobile applications in this region, the need to deploy, monitor, protect, and manage these applications against vulnerabilities is a major concern. This concern has given rise to the demand for application platform software in this region, as this software provides a reliable platform to develop, deploy, and manage enterprise applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Application Platform Market

4.2 Market By Service and Region, 2018

4.3 Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023

4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2018

4.5 Market By Region, 2018 vs 2023

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Collaborative Application Development

5.2.1.2 Importance of Devops

5.2.1.3 Emergence of No-Code Application Platforms

5.2.1.4 Rise of Apaas

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Competition From Open-Source Alternatives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Application Delivery and the Evolution of Software-Defined Age

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Pro-Active and Real-Time Application Visibility

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skill Set and Expertise

5.3 Application Platform-As-A-Service: Types

5.3.1 High-Productivity Application Platform-As-A-Service

5.3.2 High-Control Application Platform-As-A-Service

6 Application Platform Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

7 Market By Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Application Platform Software

7.3 Transaction Processing Monitor Software

8 Market By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Deployment and Integration

8.3 Support and Maintenance

8.4 Managed Services

9 Application Platform Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Application Platform-As-A-Service

10 Market By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.3 Large Enterprises

11 Application Platform Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches

12.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3.3 Agreements and Partnerships

13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 SAP

13.3 NEC

13.4 Micro Focus

13.5 Oracle

13.6 Fujitsu

13.7 Microsoft

13.8 Hitachi

13.9 Adobe Systems

13.10 HPE

13.11 Huawei

13.12 Red Hat

13.13 Akamai

13.14 Gigaspaces

13.15 Caucho Technology

13.16 APAChe Tomcat

13.17 Tmaxsoft

13.18 Nastel Technologies

13.19 Navisite

13.20 Rogue Wave Software

13.21 4D Technologies

13.22 Nginx

13.23 Mendix

13.24 Kony

13.25 Betty Blocks

