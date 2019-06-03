Breaking News
Home / Top News / 11 DAY EVENTBRITE CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Eleven Days Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Pending On Behalf Of EventBrite, Inc. Investors

11 DAY EVENTBRITE CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Eleven Days Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Pending On Behalf Of EventBrite, Inc. Investors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP announced today that eleven days remain to file a motion for lead plaintiff in a class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities (the “Class”) who purchased the securities of EventBrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) (“EventBrite” or the “Company”) between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019 (the “Class Period”), including pursuant to EventBrite’s initial public offering in September 2018 (the “IPO”).  The complaint alleges that Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933.  

If you purchased EventBrite securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit EventBrite class action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the EventBrite class action, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

EventBrite is a California-based event management and ticketing website.  On September 20, 2018, the Company filed its prospectus in connection with the IPO.  In the prospectus, Defendants made numerous misrepresentations about the Company’s acquisition of Ticketfly, LLC (“Ticketfly”), which the Company purportedly acquired to expand EventBrite’s solutions for music-related events.  Defendants also allegedly made misstatements during the Class Period relating to the Company’s 3Q18 financial results.  On March 7, 2019, the Company surprised the market by revealing that the integration of Ticketfly would negatively impact the Company’s growth and revenue. On this news, EventBrite’s share price fell over 24% to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019.

If you purchased EventBrite securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/eventbrite-eb-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-125/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

Bernstein Liebhard LLP has pursued hundreds of securities, consumer, and shareholder rights cases and recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients.  The Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and been listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
[email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.