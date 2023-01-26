Security Today Technology | Education | Solutions

DALLAS, TX, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Security Today, the leading industry media brand providing technology, education and solutions for security professionals, is pleased to announce that Ralph C. Jensen has been named publisher of the 1105 Media security brands within the company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group.

Mr. Jensen has been editor-in-chief of Security Today (formerly Security Products) since 2005 and Campus Security & Life Safety since its inception at that same time. He was instrumental in introducing both of these brands to the security marketplace. In addition, he has been a driving force behind 1105 Media’s government security-focused brand, GovSec, and its newest brand CyberSecured, which provides timely cybersecurity information.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me personally, but I can assure you that I would not have been offered this position in my career without the help and tutoring from past mentors and the superb staff that I work with now,” said Mr. Jensen. “It has been exciting to be part of the Security Today team from the beginning and to watch it grow and flourish. There are so many people within the industry that have been part of our success, and for them, I am truly grateful.”

Mr. Jensen became part of Stevens Publishing in 1995 as the news bureau chief. That team helped form 1105 Media in 2006. Prior to joining the company, he held positions at various community newspapers and also served as an Air Force Public Affairs officer. He graduated from Brigham Young University and Utah State University.

In addition to producing content for 1105 Media’s security brands, Mr. Jensen is the voice of the popular SecurPod podcast and hosts numerous Security Today and Campus Security & Life Safety webinars throughout the year. He also plays a key part in 1105 Media’s many security awards programs, including the Security Today New Product of the Year Awards, the Security Today Govies Government Security Awards, the Secure Campus Awards and the CyberSecured Awards.

“We’re thrilled that Ralph is taking on an expanded role at 1105 Media,” said Dan LaBianca, President of 1105 Media’s Converge360 and Infrastructure Solutions Group. “The security industry is constantly evolving, and Ralph’s dedication and experience in it will serve our brands well as we continue to bring security professionals timely, critical information.”

Security Today and Campus Security & Life Safety produce magazines, webinars, podcasts, virtual summits, eNewsletters, research, awards programs and more. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Ralph Jensen (rjensen@1105media.com)

Brian Rendine (brendine@1105media.com)

Randy Easton (reaston@1105media.com)

CONTACT: Susan May 1105 Media Inc 972-687-6744 smay@1105media.com